1923 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Horace Clark Boddy, 95 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born September 20, 1923 in Port Deposit, MD, he was the son of the late Horace James and Georgiana Clark Boddy.



Horace dedicated 20 years of service to the community of Port Deposit, MD, as their Chief of Police. In addition, he was employed for 34 years by the V.A. Medical Center of Perry Point, MD, and retired as Supervisor of Nutrition/Food Services. He was a member of the Masonic Family, the United States Bowling Congress, the ABC Senior Bowling League, and the Port Deposit Black Sox Baseball Team.



Horace is survived by his daughter, Anita Boddy; and a host of nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Rhoda Hadwin for being Mr. Boddy's caregiver all these many years.



In addition to his parents, Horace was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth White Boddy; brothers, James Clark, Sr. and George Boddy; and sisters, Lucy Boddy and Blanche Clark.



Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, July 27, 2019, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. A second visitation will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, 12 Noon until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Rev. Blaine Brown of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Berkley Cemetery, Darlington, MD.



Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD



