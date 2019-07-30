Home

Howard F. Bailey


1930 - 2019
Howard F. Bailey Obituary
Howard Frank Bailey, age 88, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Born on November 11, 1930, he was the son of the late Frank T. and Jesse Walls Bailey.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Mr. Bailey retired from Thiokol Corporation, Elkton, as a chemical operator after 30 years of service. He was a member of the NRA and enjoyed carving and woodworking.

Survivors include his children, Sherry L. Bailey and husband, Raymond Caddick, Elkton, MD, and Michael G. Bailey and wife, Leslie, Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Joshua M. Bailey, Joseph R. Bailey, and Trisha L. Francisco; and 3 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Bailey was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Irene S. Bailey; and grandson, Michael G. Bailey, II.

Graveside service with military honors will be held 2 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, in St. Paul's Methodist Cemetery, Crystal Beach Road, Earleville, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

Published in The Cecil Whig on July 31, 2019
