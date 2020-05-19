Howard William (Andy) Anderson Jr.
1963 - 2020
Oxford, PA Howard William (Andy) Anderson Jr, 57, passed away on May 19, 2020. He was born in Wilmington, DE on February 27, 1963 to Howard William Anderson Sr and Patricia Ann Anderson.

Andy was a Special Education Teacher and Family Counselor. He was known in the public school system to be an enthusiastic and dedicated teacher and a steadfast supporter of his students. He was a highly regarded and devoted family counselor.

Compassionate, giving, genuine and unwavering loyalty were some of Andy's most evident qualities. He had the ability to make sincere connections with everyone he met. Andy exuded tenacity, and was virtually unstoppable in pursuing his goals and dreams. He was a true inspiration-his determination and unbounded enthusiasm were a positive influence to all.

Andy supported the Phillies, Eagles and Villanova Wildcats. He had a deep love of music of all genres. He was a devoted uncle and hosted special times with his nieces and nephews.

Andy married the love of his life, Lois Marie Anderson, in 2001. They enjoyed going on road trips to music venues and to the shore. They shared an interest in rescuing dogs, and loved spending time with their pups.

Andy is survived by his wife Lois Anderson, his brothers Michael and Brian Anderson, and extended family members.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests making a donation in his memory to Renee's Rescues, Inc. (reneesrescues.org)

Published in Cecil Whig on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Pennsylva - King of Prussia
714 Dekalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA 19422
6103549800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
David Caldwell
Friend
May 20, 2020
Lois I am so sorry for your loss. Andy is loved by many. My heart is broken. I have so many fond memories this wonderful man. He will be missed.
Tammy
Friend
May 20, 2020
Lois, I am so sorry for your loss. I loved Andy, and missed him when he left NEHS. My first co-lab teacher! Praying for you both!
Larry Truslow
Friend
