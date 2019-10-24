|
Ida M. Alexander, 89 of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the Elkton Transitional Care Center, Elkton, MD.
Born in Elk Mills, MD, on January 7, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Ernie and Mary (Birney) Lake. She was the wife of the late James Alexander who passed August 27, 1971.
She is survived by her children: James Alexander of Stafford, VA, Ida Alexander of Denning, NM, John Alexander of San Antonio, TX and Barbara Alexander of Alpine, CA; her siblings: Anna Ruth Whitaker, Iris Combs, Joan Repaal and Eugene Cote.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son: William Alexander; and four siblings: Ernest Lake, Laura Van Dyke, Jean Faye and Jane Moss.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 25, 2019