Ilse I. Taylor

Ilse I. Taylor Obituary
Ilse Ingrid Taylor, age 83, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Born in Treuberg, Germany, on March 21,1935, Ilse was the daughter of the late Karl and Amalie Lichottka. She came to the U.S. in 1956 and worked as a professional seamstress. She was predeceased by her husband, Waldemeer P. Kutteles, in 2017.
She is survived by her daughter, Krystal Deborah Green of La Grande, Oregon; her sister, Erika Nafzinger of Chesapeake City, Maryland; and nieces and nephews in Maryland and Germany.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 351 Biddle Street, Chesapeake City, MD.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 1, 2019
