Ira Edward "Sam" Peirson Jr.
1947 - 2020
Ira Edward "Sam" Peirson, Jr., age 73 of North East, MD, died Friday, July 17, 2020 after a long illness.

He was the son of the late Ira Edward Peirson and Jessie B (Eller) Peirson. He is survived by his wife: Betty Lou (Brooks) Peirson; and two sisters: Carole Lemire and husband Ed of Lakeland, FL and Mary Simons and husband Dave of Kennett Square, PA.

Sam was born in Wilmington, DE on March 9, 1947. He attended New Garden Elementary School and graduated from Kennett Consolidated High School, Kennett Square, PA, Class of 1965.

Sam was a talented musician, learning to play saxophone and guitar at a very young age. Once he learned to play guitar, he never looked back. He would hear a song and just play it. His first band was "The Shades" and he played lead guitar in various rock bands in his early years. He was an avid Beatles, Eric Clapton and Lynyrd Skynyrd fan. His love of rock music was contagious. Sam also loved the muscle cars of the 60's and early 70's. One of his favorites was his 1966 GTO in Charcoal Blue which he affectionately called "My Goat."

Sam was a talented woodworker and worked as a finish carpenter for 30 years. He learned carpentry at an early age and helped his dad build the family home in Kennett Square, PA. He also loved woodworking as a hobby and created items that were sturdy and meant to last a lifetime. Later in life, he worked for 15 years as a custodian at Rising Sun High School.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.

Graveside services will follow visitation at 3:00 pm at Auburn Regular Baptist Cemetery, Landenberg, PA.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
