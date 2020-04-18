Home

POWERED BY

Services
R T Foard & Gee Funeral Home
259 East Main Street
Elkton, MD 21921
410-398-3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene B. Black


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene B. Black Obituary
Irene was a member of Faith Southern Baptist Church in Fair Hill, MD. Irene enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved gardening especially in her lovely yard and doing arts and crafts of all different kinds.

Irene is survived by her son, Neil Black of Boca Raton, FL; daughter, Pamela Black and her husband, Christoher Provost of Hyattsville, MD; 4 grandchildren: Jason Black, Paul Provost, Russel Provost and Timothy Provost, 2 great grandchildren: Layla Caldwell-Black and Levon Caldwell-Black. In addition to her parents, Irene is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Black.

Burial will be held at Elkton Cemetery privately at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Irene's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to National Breast Cancer Foundation and sent in care of the funeral home: R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. For online condolences or to check for updated services, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -