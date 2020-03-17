Home

Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Irene L. "Rene" Horton


1955 - 2020
Irene L. "Rene" Horton Obituary
Irene Louise "Rene" (nee Schmeusser) Horton, age 65, of North East, MD, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE, on February 23, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Irene Schmeusser.

Irene is survived by her husband of 37 years, Donnie Horton; her siblings, Lloyd Schmeusser and wife, Linda, Gary Schmeusser and wife, Joyce, and Janet Hayes and husband, David; her children, Gary Horton and wife, Alyssa, Ron Bennett, Cami Eckert and husband, Todd, and Julia Horton; grandchildren, Ron, Todd Jr., Austin, Nolin, Jordan, Taylor, Brynley, Beau, and Brekken; and newest gift from God arriving in October, her great-grandchildren, Jade and Rowan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Donnie-Neal Horton.

She spent her life devoted to her faith, family, and friends, and never asked for anything in return. She will be dearly missed by everyone.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service with interment in Bay View Cemetery, Bay View, MD, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1703, Elkton, MD 21922-1703.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 18, 2020
