|
|
Irene Linda Burcham, age 71, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born in Pennsylvania on May 10, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Marguerite Martin Anderson.
Mrs. Burcham was a homemaker and enjoyed going to yard sales.
Survivors include her son, Jeffrey A. Burcham, Sr. (Nancy), Milford, DE; grandchildren, Synthia Burcham, Jeffrey Burcham, Jr., and Ashley, Chris and Heather Sweetman; and siblings, Guy Anderson (Nancy), Port Deposit, MD, David Anderson, Harrington, DE, and Denise Rayman (Robert), Dover, DE. She is also survived by her beloved canine companion, Suzy.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Burcham was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Ronald J. Burcham; and brother, Mark Anderson.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with a committal service in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD, immediately following the visitation.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on June 26, 2019