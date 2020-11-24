Janet Carol Wolle, age 86, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Born in Camp Hill, PA, on August 10, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Sara Goodyear.Mrs. Wolle was a graduate of Haverford High School, Havertown, PA, where she was in the school chorus and a violinist in the high school orchestra. She also was in her church choir. Her first job was working alongside her mother at J.B. Van Sciver Furniture Company, Philadelphia, PA. Following her marriage to Donald Lawrence "Larry" Wolle, she took great pride in referring to herself as a "housewife". Mrs. Wolle excelled at being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Once her children were old enough, she was an Avon Lady, worked at Hickory Farms in the Berkshire Mall, Wyomissing, PA, then moved into her career as a receptionist/switchboard operator. She enjoyed working temporary assignments, but after moving to Chesapeake City in 1976, she had extended careers with Pirelli Cable, Elkton, MD, Atlantic Aviation's DuPont group, New Castle, DE, then settled in with James River Corporation (now Printpack), New Castle, DE, before retiring.Mrs. Wolle was active in the communities in which she lived, as well as the schools her children were attending. She was a Girl Scout leader for 25 years. In the late 1970s, she was named "Woman of the Year" for the Women for Federal Restoration of Chesapeake City District, Inc. She was then active with the Chesapeake City District Civic Association, selling their t-shirts during Canal Day, and, in more recent years, helping to collect donations during the weekly concerts in Pell Gardens.She was quite the seamstress, sewing clothes and even a suit for her children. She made beautiful cross stitch projects. She enjoyed knitting so much she even confessed in later years to getting a few stitches in while waiting for traffic lights to change. Her last projects were hats and scarves for Merchant Marines.An avid gardener, she was flattered when a dear friend referred to her Chesapeake City property as "Longwood South".Mrs. Wolle and her husband travelled extensively throughout the world by land, sea, and air. They also took great pleasure in semi-annual trips with the Pennsylvania Canal Society, where she served as secretary.Her family always came first. Lifelong friends were like family, becoming "aunts" or "uncles" to her children. Some of her neighbors and friends of her children thought of her as a mother or grandmother. She and her husband held an annual weekend party for over 25 years for family and friends.Mrs. Wolle always saw the best in every person she met. She loved "engaging" with people whether it was strangers on the phone, in the aisle at the grocery store, or any interesting person she passed on the street.Survivors include her children, Michele Felty and husband, Richard, New Knoxville, OH, James L. Wolle, II, and wife, Kathy, Bernville, OH, and Adam H. Wolle and wife, Sheila, Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Abel Wolle and wife, Shenea, Kempton, PA, Elyse Lash and husband, Eric, Auburn, PA, Sara Felty, Kissimmee, FL, Richard C. Felty, III, and partner, Mary Berghaus, Washington, DC, and Lydia Felty, Solvang, CA; great-granddaughter, Selina Wolle; and brother-in-law, James Wolle and wife, Susan, Wilmington, NC. Mrs. Wolle had nine nieces and nephews, along with many grand-nephews, grand-nieces, great-grand-nieces, and great-grand-nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. She was thrilled with every visit and hug, and embraced just as tightly those who married into the fold.Her neighbor, Chris Crouse, was of great comfort to her, visiting with and caring for her daily, especially as her time ebbed.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wolle was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Donald Lawrence "Larry" Wolle; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Howard "Bud" Reuss; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth "Beth" Christin, who was her close high school friend and sister of her future husband.Funeral service and interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to buy a few extra boxes of Girl Scout Cookies and enjoy!