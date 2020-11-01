Jack Beaston, 75, of Chesapeake City, MD passed away October 22, while vacationing in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Born in Elkton, MD, he was a retired tavern owner in Elkton, where he shared lots of good times with many friends and townspeople. Jack was always the life of the party! He loved spending time with his family and going to lunch with his friends and always looked forward to vacationing in New Smyrna Beach, FL.
He is a former Navy veteran. He completed Class A Yeoman School in Bainbridge, MD then went on and had extensive Seabee training to get ready to go to Vietnam, where he served for two years. He was a member of the Chesapeake City VFW Post #7687, he has also served on the Cecil County Board of Elections as its chairman which is a Governor appointed position.
Preceded in death by his beloved son, Jack Franklin Beaston, Jack is survived by his daughter, Carla Beaston and companion, Craig Witmer of Elkton, MD; sister,
Claudette Keeney and husband, Larry of Severna Park, MD; granddaughters: Morgan Beaston and Gracie Crouse; grandsons: Jack F. Beaston, Jr. and Colt Beaston; great grandsons: Mason and William of Elkton, MD; niece, Chele Schirmer and great nephew, Andrew Rutherford of Bel Air, MD.
Jack was also preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Frank Logue of Chesapeake City and father, Julian Claude Beaston of Delaware City, DE.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at R.T. Foard Funeral Home 318 George Street, Chesapeake City, MD 21915, where friends and family may start visiting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery in Cherry Hill, MD where he will be laid to rest beside his son, Jack. Immediately after, a luncheon will be served by the Ladies Auxilliary of the Chesapeake City VFW 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City, Md 21915. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Disabled Veterans" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home PO Box 27, Chesapeake City, MD 21915. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com
