Jack Carroll Barrett, age 82, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. Born in Virginia on June 17, 1937, he was the son of the late Joseph and Genevieve Stump Barrett.
Mr. Barrett had been a yard foreman for Newark Lumber Company, Newark, DE, and retired from American Home and Hardware, Elkton. A member of Pleasant Hill Worship Center, he loved spending time with his family, going camping, and serving others at his church. An avid outdoorsman, Mr. Barrett enjoyed watching NASCAR.
Survivors include his children, Michael Barrett, Ronald Barrett (Patti), Mark Barrett, and Beth Bailey (Kevin), all of Elkton, MD; sister, Phyllis Sweetman (Arthur "Skip"), Newark, DE; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Barrett was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Shirley A. Barrett.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020, at Endeavor Church, 32 Hilltop Road, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
Flowers are welcome; however, contributions may be made to Endeavor Church, in care of the above address.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 22, 2020