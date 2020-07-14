1/
Jack Edward Hughes
1944 - 2020
Jack Edward Hughes, 75 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at home. Born August 27, 1944 in Marion, VA, he was the son of the late Earl Willis and Ina Belle Hughes.

Mr. Hughes is a retired welder of the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Aberdeen, MD. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Brenda Ironside Hughes of Rising Sun, MD; 2 grandchildren; Julia Hughes and Caitlyn Siembab; brother, John Hughes; and sister, Janet VanDyke.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Hughes was preceded in death by his son, Jason Edward Hughes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society and/or the Amedisys Foundation in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
