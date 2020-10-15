Jack Stewart Thompson, 88 yrs, of Perryville, MD, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center of Bel Air, MD. Born April 25, 1932 in Vincennes, IN, he was the son of the late Raymond A. and Marian Hatton Thompson.Following graduation from the Lincoln High School of Vincennes, IN, Mr. Thompson joined the Merchant Marines on the Great Lakes.Mr. Thompson was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Susquehanna American Legion Post No. 135 of Perryville, MD.Mr. Thompson worked at Vincennes Auto Parts, in Vincennes, IN, for many years and is retired from the Edgewood Arsenal of Edgewood, MD, where he was employed as a machinist.Mr. Thompson was a loving husband and father who enjoyed cars, car shows, working outside, and spending time with family and friends.Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife, Loretta "Pete" Eklund Thompson of Perryville, MD; daughter, Marian Thompson Simons of Port Deposit, MD; son, Jack Edward Thompson of Aberdeen, MD; grandchildren, Victoria Simons of Port Deposit, MD, and Cassandra Alexis Thompson of Middle River, MD; sisters, Beverly Tabler of Vincennes, IN, Janice Russo of Ohio, Carol Hunter and husband, Roy, of Vincennes, IN; sister-in-law, Barbara "Bobbi" Thompson of Vincennes, IN; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his sister, Neva "Frankie" Hagemeir; brothers, Charles Thompson and Eugene Thompson.A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, October 22, 2020, 12 Noon until 2 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Interment will be private.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD