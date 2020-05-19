Jack Thornton Hurt, age 49 of Chesapeake City, MD passed away on May 12, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1971 to the late William C. Hurt and Mary V. Hurt.



Jack was a natural born caretaker; he flourished when helping others, whether taking care of his mother through her chemotherapy, offering support to his beloved, Marleen, or helping to raise the children in his life as if they were his own. No matter if Jack was fishing or tinkering in the garage, his four-legged companion was always by his side.



Jack is survived by his sister, Teri Dickerson; brothers: William Hurt, Donald Hurt, and David Hurt; nephew, Little Billy; uncle, James Hurt; nieces: Amber Henderson and Holly Buckson.



Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A." to help pay for the funeral expenses. Please call to donate: 410-885-5916.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store