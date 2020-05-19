Jack Thornton Hurt
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Thornton Hurt, age 49 of Chesapeake City, MD passed away on May 12, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1971 to the late William C. Hurt and Mary V. Hurt.

Jack was a natural born caretaker; he flourished when helping others, whether taking care of his mother through her chemotherapy, offering support to his beloved, Marleen, or helping to raise the children in his life as if they were his own. No matter if Jack was fishing or tinkering in the garage, his four-legged companion was always by his side.

Jack is survived by his sister, Teri Dickerson; brothers: William Hurt, Donald Hurt, and David Hurt; nephew, Little Billy; uncle, James Hurt; nieces: Amber Henderson and Holly Buckson.

Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A." to help pay for the funeral expenses. Please call to donate: 410-885-5916.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
318 George Street
Chesapeake City, MD 21915
410-885-5916
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved