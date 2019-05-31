Ciersten Nikcole Jackson, age 10, of North East, MD, passed away May 23, 2019. She was born in Elkton, MD, on August 10, 2008. Ciersten was in her fifth grade year at Bay View Elementary School in North East, MD. She played the flute in the school band and assisted with raising and lowering the American Flag each day for the school. Ciersten was a member of the Green Team, a conservation program where she worked to clean up for the environment within the community. She was a former member of the Boys and Girls Club. Ciersten's favorite pastime was swimming and she also enjoyed Karaoke.

Talen Nathanial Jackson, age 9, of North East, MD, passed away May 23, 2019. He was born in Elkton, MD, on August 18, 2009. Talen was in his fourth grade year at High Roads Providence School in Elkton, MD. He was a very creative young man with a lot of vision. Talen was looking forward to participating in the Cecil County Arts Show and was working on a Lego project with his father. He loved video games and all the superheroes.

Nolan Henry Jackson, age 4, of North East, MD, passed away May 23, 2019. He was born in Elkton, MD, on April 28, 2015. Nolan attended Bay View pre-K in North East, MD. Nolan was full of energy. He had learned his letters and was just starting to ride his bike. He enjoyed music which had a calming effect on him.

All three children loved their Uncle Tony Shackelford who went to be with the Lord as a result of the auto accident.

The children are survived by their father, David W. Jackson, of North East, MD; mother, Tiffany Anne Shackelford, of North East, MD; brother, David W. Jackson Jr., of North East, MD; paternal grandfather, Rodney Williams, of North East, MD; paternal grandmother, Lillie Williams, of North East, MD; maternal grandfather, Freddie Shackelford, of Elkton, MD; maternal grandmother, Mary Shackelford, of Elkton, MD; maternal step-grandmother, Kathy Shackelford, of Elkton, MD; paternal great grandmother, Jean Keen, of North East, MD; and maternal great grandmother, Mary Jennings, of Elkton, MD.

A Service will be held 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 at State Line Baptist Church, 560 Chrome Road, Rising Sun, MD 21911, family and friends may visit starting at 3 p.m.

