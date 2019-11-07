|
Jacqlyn Michelle Maddox, 43 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital of Havre de Grace, MD. Born October 14, 1976 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of David and Glinda Elliott of Perryville, MD.
Jacqlyn was employed as an English professor with Phoenix Online. She was survived by her husband, Daniel Maddox; sons, Chance Maddox and Cadens Maddox; daughter, Patience Johnson; brother, Eric Elliott, and niece, Nori Elliott.
Jacqlyn was preceded in death by brothers, Jeremy and David Elliott.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, November 11, 2019, 12 Noon at Christ the King Church in Havre de Grace, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 from 11:00 until 12 Noon at Christ the King Church in Havre de Grace, MD. Pastor Kevin VanDyke will officiate. Interment will be in Rock Run Cemetery, Havre de Grace, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 8, 2019