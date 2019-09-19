|
Jacqueline Mae Nickle England, 81, of Calvert, MD, or Jacqui as she was known by friends and family, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, September 19, 2019, after a yearlong battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease).
Jacqui leaves behind her devoted husband of 63 years, C. Clifford England; her 5 children and their spouses: Sondra England McKeever and her husband, Jim, of Calvert, Thomas C. England, Ret. Navy Commander, and his wife, Connie (Hevelow), of South Mills, NC, Helen England Hart and her husband, Robert, of Calvert, Mary England McLaughlin and her husband, John, of Elkton, and Sarah England Russell and her husband, Brian, of Calvert. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way; a sister, Ruth Cameron of Havre de Grace; and brothers, Bill Nickle of North East, and Barry Nickle of Wilmington, DE.
Jacqui was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Cameron England, September 4, 1981; her sister, Grace Shoff; and her parents.
Jacqui was born August 2, 1938, the oldest child of David and Grace Nickle, and grew up in Conowingo, MD, where she attended New Bridge Primary School. She graduated as Salutatorian from Rising Sun High School in 1956. Clifford was her high school sweetheart and they married on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 1956. Soon after marriage, she followed Clifford to Chanute Air Force Base. After military training, Cliff and Jacqui returned to Bethel Farm in Calvert where they raised their children. Jacqui spent many hours on the farm tractors or milking cows alongside of Cliff. In her "spare time" she drove a school bus for extra income. Jacqui taught her daughters and granddaughters homemaking skills, gardening, canning, sewing, crocheting, reading, dressing like a lady, caring for others and serving the Lord.
Jacqui began working for the Maryland Department of Agriculture in 1982 as an Enumerator. She loved her work with farmers in the MD/DE/PA region, traveling from Dover to Hockessin, Ocean City to Frederick. She met many people along the way and made many friends. Due to the progression of her illness, she reluctantly retired in August 2018 after 36+ years.
Jacqui was an active member of Grace Bible Chapel in Zion/North East for 40 years. She served as a hospitality coordinator for many years and was loved by all for her friendly smile and sweet nature. She was especially known for her card ministry.
Jacqui will be deeply missed by her family and friends. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for helping Jacqui to live at home until her death. Special thanks to her nurse, Kathy, and aide, Carla, who gave such excellent care for the last 6 months. The family also thanks the many family and friends who prayed, texted, visited, sent cards, flowers and food, or provided other support to the family.
There will be a private graveside service in Rose Bank Cemetery, Calvert, MD. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Grace Bible Chapel, 1949 Biggs Highway, Rising Sun, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
Flowers are welcome; however, contributions may be made to Grace Bible Chapel; the ALS Association; or to , in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 20, 2019