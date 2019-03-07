Jacqueline Wilkins Upp, 85, of Earleville, MD, passed away on March 5, 2019 in Union Hospital, Elkton, MD, with her sons by her side.

Mrs. Upp was born on Feb. 22, 1934, daughter of the late Jack and Dorothy Dyer Wilkins.

She was raised in Franklin, WV, where she graduated high school and furthered her education at the University of Mary Washington and the University of North Carolina. In 1964, she married John Upp and they moved to Chester, PA, where they had two sons. In 1974, they moved to their farm on the Sassafras River, Upplands Holly, where they hosted Operation Daffodil for 56 years.

Mrs. Upp was a member of the Cecilton Lioness Club and the Cecil County Historical Society; she was an active volunteer for Mt. Harmon and the Cecilton Library.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, John B. Upp in 2016; and a brother, Jimmy Wilkins.

Mrs. Upp is survived by her sons: John W. Upp, Andrew B. Upp; a brother, Jack Wilkins; sister, Dorothy 'Dotsy' Miller; two granddaughters: Alexandra and Izabelle Upp; and a great granddaughter, Adeline Upp.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 13 at 2 p.m. in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Franklin, WV. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Maryland.

Memorials may be offered to Mt Harmon Plantation, P.O. Box 65, Earleville, MD 21919.

Local arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech. Arrangements in Franklin, WV by Kimble Funeral Home. Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary