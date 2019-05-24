|
Jacquelyn "Jackie" (Barto) Cross, 83, of Elkton, MD, passed away May 18, 2019.
A faithful member of her church since 1989, her love of the Lord was evident by her service. She taught children in primary, Beehives in Young Women and Sisters in Relief Society.
Jackie was a dispatcher/agent at Jones Motor Company for over 40 years.
The daughter of Elizabeth Sehl, is survived by her daughter, Heidi Rose (Stubenrauch) Simard; son-in-law, Philippe; and granddaughter, Madeline Rose Weisbrot.
Jacquelyn was independent, funny, generous and caring. Loved by many, she will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held June 8, 4 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 500 West Chestnut Hill Road, Newark, DE.
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 24, 2019