Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
500 West Chestnut Hill Rd.
Newark, DE
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
500 West Chestnut Hill Rd.
Newark, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelyn Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn (Barto) Cross

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jacquelyn (Barto) Cross Obituary
Jacquelyn "Jackie" (Barto) Cross, 83, of Elkton, MD, passed away May 18, 2019.
A faithful member of her church since 1989, her love of the Lord was evident by her service. She taught children in primary, Beehives in Young Women and Sisters in Relief Society.
Jackie was a dispatcher/agent at Jones Motor Company for over 40 years.
The daughter of Elizabeth Sehl, is survived by her daughter, Heidi Rose (Stubenrauch) Simard; son-in-law, Philippe; and granddaughter, Madeline Rose Weisbrot.
Jacquelyn was independent, funny, generous and caring. Loved by many, she will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held June 8, 4 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 500 West Chestnut Hill Road, Newark, DE.
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now