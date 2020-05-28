James Allen Bristow, 81, of Elkton, MD passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD on September 1, 1938, he was the son of late Allen and Lucille Guiberson Bristow.
Mr. Bristow was a tool design engineer for Hewlett Packard. He was a member of the North South Skirmish Association, a Civil War re-enactment group; he also enjoyed fox hunting, nature and being outdoors.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Jane Fabrizi Bristow; children, Tim Bristow and Scott Bristow, both of Elkton, MD, Suzanne Marcalus, Ocean City, MD, Tony Grablis and Teddy Grablis, both of Elkton, MD, and Jane Fanucci, North East, MD; sister, Norma Bennington, Havre de Grace, MD; brother, Steve Bristow, Elkton, MD; 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 2 from 9:30 until 10:30 AM at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD 21921. Graveside funeral service will be 11 AM at Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners in care of the funeral home at the above address.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in Cecil Whig on May 28, 2020.