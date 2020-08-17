1/1
James Austin McDonald
1949 - 2020
James Austin McDonald, 70 of North East, MD, passed away at home Friday, August 14, 2020.

Born in Smithport, PA, on December 27, 1949, he was the son of the late Austin Jacob and Della May (Mogle) McDonald.

James served his country proudly in the U.S. Army and retired after 20 years of service. After serving in the Army he was a Field Service Representative for AM General.

He attended Porters Grove Baptist Church, Rising Sun, MD. James was also a member of the YMCA of Cecil County and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 128, Aberdeen, MD .

He is survived by his wife: Susan Darlene (Crawford) McDonald; four daughters: Tonia Poort (Steven) of Lancaster, PA, Jennifer Cummins (John) of North East, MD, Ruby Firestone of Saltsburg, PA and Della Reichenbach of Home, PA; siblings: Donna Reeger and Samuel McDonald.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his daughter: Theresa Poole.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.

Funeral service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 am, at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD where you may visit with the family again beginning at 10:00 am.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com





Published in Cecil Whig on Aug. 17, 2020.
