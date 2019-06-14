James Darell Hagerman, age 80, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born in Mavisdale, VA, on June 7, 1939, he was the son of the late Della Honaker Hagerman and Earl Hagerman.

Mr. Hagerman began his career with the Elkton Police Department, and retired from General Motors Corporation, Wilmington, DE, where he worked in security. He owned Hagerman Tax Service and also worked at Milburn Orchards. Mr. Hagerman was a member of First Baptist Church of Elkton where he served as a trustee for many years. He was active in Elkton Little League as a manager and an umpire, and a member of Diamond State Umpire Association. Fishing and helping others were some of his favorite activities.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Bonnie Cooke Hagerman; sons, Stephen E. Hagerman, Elkton, MD, and Darell M. Hagerman (Melody), Chestertown, MD; grandchildren, Nathan J. Forrest, Simpsonville, SC, Bonnie Lee Childers, Anchorage, AK, Jesse M. Forrest, Las Vegas, NV, Stephen D. Hagerman, Elkton, MD, Jonathan C. Forrest, Comfort, TX, Nicholas Hagerman, Williston, ND, Jake T. Hagerman, Elkton, MD, and Darell J. Hagerman, Chestertown, MD; 7 great-grandchildren; and brother, Kenneth R. Hagerman (Nancy), Elkton, MD.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Hagerman was preceded in death by his daughter, Terri L. Forrest; and his twin brother, Jerry E. Hagerman.

Memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at United Redeemed Church, 1552 Singerly Road, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Paris Foundation, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

