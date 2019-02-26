James Donald Hull "Jim", 72, joined his beloved Linda Ann Hull (nee Hill) in eternal rest on February 19, 2019. Jim is survived by his loving children Julie Thomas (Chuck), James Hull (Susan) and Jeffrey Hull (Amy), cherished grandchildren Morgan Hull, Brenden Thomas, Alexa Hull, Blake Thomas, Cailyn Thomas, Layne Hull and Madeline Hull, and adored great-grandchild Gracie Howell. He is also survived by his brother Robert Hull, sister Janet Pierkowski (Phil), brother Gerald Hull (Maryrose), brother-in-law David Hill (Maria) and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Jim grew up in Reading, Pennsylvania, was a 1964 graduate of Exeter High School and a 1968 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University. After college, Jim became an officer in the Navy. In 1968 Jim married his high school sweetheart, Linda.

Throughout his career in finance, Jim worked at Firestone, Seaboard Foods, the National Aquarium in Baltimore and the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia. He was the Auditor at Elkton Presbyterian Church for over 30 years and taught accounting at Cecil Community College.

Jim and Linda raised their family in Elkton where he continued to reside until his sudden death. He looked forward to spending time with family and friends. He found joy in family vacations, watching his grandchildren's many sports events, dance recitals and concerts, participating in Road Scholar trips, chaperoning his grandson's school trip to England and Iceland, having lunch with his college friends, taking trips to Montreat with church friends, visiting New Orleans to help with the rebuilding after Katrina, watching the Reading Buccaneers perform, and attending Penn State and professional sporting events.

Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6-8pm at the Elkton Presbyterian Church 209 East Main St, Elkton, MD 21921. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10am at the church. Burial will be at Schwarzwald Cemetery in Exeter Township, Reading, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 East Main St., Elkton, MD 21921.

