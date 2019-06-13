James Edward McCraw, age 72, of Elkton, MD, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Cumberland, MD, on January 17, 1947, he was the son of the late Roby and Mildred Senkbeil McCraw.

Mr. McCraw was a truck driver and retired from Delaware Express. He loved spending time with his family. He was an avid crabber and also enjoyed hunting.

Survivors include his children, Kevin J. McCraw (Megan), Townsend, DE, Kimberly A. Snyder and Dawn F. McCraw, both of Elkton, MD; siblings, Carmen Coulbourne (Sonny) and Jack McCraw; 7 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. McCraw was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, JoAnn Bouchelle McCraw; and sisters, Eleanor Mallow and Barbara Thomas.

Funeral service will be announced at a later date. Interment in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

