James "Poppy" E. Wyatt (Jim), 77 years, of Colora, MD, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in the ChristianaCare Union Hospital of Elkton, MD, following a long illness. Jim was born February 26, 1943 in West Jefferson, NC, to the late Edward F. and Alpha Roten Wyatt.Jim was a hard worker. He worked for 35 years at General Motors of Wilmington, DE. Prior to working for General Motors, he worked at the Fawn Grove Sewing Factory of Rising Sun, MD. He also spent time working at Chrome Dairy of Oxford, PA, as a parttime milk truck driver.Jim could build anything from wood or metal. He built many pieces of furniture throughout the years. He also built houses that became homes for different loved ones throughout the years.Jim enjoyed farming in his retirement. He always enjoyed being on the tractors in the fields where he said he liked the quietness and was proud of the corn he tended because there was never a weed in it.Jim enjoyed reading his Bible, talking about God, watching the birds, telling stories about fishing and camping with the other men along the Octoraro Creek and "down Ole Creek Road".Family was very special to Jim. He is survived by his two sons, Ed Wyatt (Lisa) of Millsboro, DE, and Keith Wyatt (Shelly) of Rising Sun, MD; two daughters, Tammy Patrick (Charlie) of Colora, MD, and Tara West (Tony) of Newark, DE; five grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends; sisters, Maggie Sheppard of Crumpler, NC, Margie Farrello of Iron Station, NC, and Faye Moulton of Colora, MD. Jim is also survived by his faithful companion, Amos.Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Josephine Wyatt; brothers, Clayburn Wyatt, Paul Wyatt, Rex Wyatt and Bob Wyatt; sisters, Willie Barker, Ruth Holman and Priscilla Tackett.Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, November 16, 2020, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the New Bridge Regular Baptist Church Cemetery of Colora, MD.Due to the Covid restrictions, a Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD