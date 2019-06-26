|
|
James Francis Dill Jr. (Jimmy) passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home in Port Deposit, MD, surrounded by his family. He was 68.
Born in Elkton, MD on March 19, 1951 to the late James F. Dill Sr. and Doris Ellen Dill (Kennard).
He worked at Central Chemical for 15 years as Foreman and Whitehall Circle for six years. He loved his family and hunting, fishing, crabbing, and going to the casino.
He is survived by his children: Dawanna J. Keithley (Chris), Aberdeen; Shannon N. Dill (Chad), Port Deposit; Tana W. Dill (Bill), Port Deposit; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Wayne E. Dill (Donna), Elkton; Patricia L. Dill, Elkton; Bruce A. Dill Sr. (Debbie), Northeast; William D. Dill Sr. (Michele), Minersville, PA; Kevin L. Dill (Laurel), Northeast; Stephanie D. Raudenbush (Mike) Northeast; Mathew S. Dill, Baltimore, MD; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Tina M. Dill; son, Anthony W. Bobbitt; Terry T. Dill, Carl K. Dill (brothers); and Virginia L. Dill (sister).
Published in The Cecil Whig on June 26, 2019