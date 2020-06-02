James G. Arnold
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James G. Arnold of Chincoteague, VA, passed away at PRMC in Salisbury, MD on 27 May 2020. Jim, as he was known to his friends and family, was born in Hot Springs, AR to Thomas G. Arnold and Clara Marion Norton. Jim graduated from Bradshaw High School in Florence, AL; he was commissioned into the United States Army from Florence State University (now University of North Alabama).

Jim married Anne F. Fisher while they both served on Active Duty in the Army. While in the Army, Jim served as an ordnance officer in multiple positions and commands with time overseas in South Korea, Germany, and the United Kingdom. After more than 13 years of honorable service, he resigned his commission while stationed at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in support of his family and served another 20 years as a federal civilian employee still supporting the Army. Upon retiring from federal civilian service at Fort Lee, VA, Jim worked as a contractor and deployed to Iraq. Jim finally made home in Chincoteague, VA, Anne's family home where he was an active member of the Accomack County Planning Commission and also faithfully served his church, Union Baptist, and their Chancel Choir, but was not a great threat to the local fish population, despite his best efforts.

Jim is survived by his wife, Anne; daughter, Patricia Neumark and her husband Thomas Neumark; son, Thomas Arnold and his wife Lindsey Arnold; three wonderful grandchildren, Laura, Matthew, and Lily; sister, Mimi Kirkland and her husband Dave Kirkland; sister-in-law Lori Kaminski and her husband Ed Kaminski; sister-in-law Roberta Fisher; and loving nieces and nephews.

Due to current social distancing requirements as a result of Covid 19, a memorial service in his honor is not yet scheduled. Jim will be interred at Chattanooga National Cemetery at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a donation to be made to Samaritan's Purse: International Relief. Jim was a staunch supporter of their annual shoebox drive which supported those in need around the world. Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. on Chincoteague Island, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. - Chincoteague
6327 Church Street
Chincoteague, VA 23336
757-336-6500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved