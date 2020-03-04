Home

Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
James G. Shephard


1952 - 2020
James G. Shephard Obituary
James Glen Shephard, age 67, of Conowingo, MD, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, on July 16, 1952, he was the son of the late S. Glen and D. Irene Simcox Shephard.

Mr. Shephard was a retired electrician. A 1970 graduate of Rising Sun High School, he was very active in planning the upcoming 50th class reunion. Mr. Shephard loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting and traveling, and recently rescued a black Labrador retriever named Bo. Mr. Shephard enjoyed spending time outdoors and maintaining the Shephard Ranch.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Margaret Palmer Shephard; children, Sarah K. Ellis (David), Rising Sun, MD, and Adam C. Shephard (Wendi), Havre de Grace, MD; grandchildren, Sydney I. and Carson R. Ellis; and siblings, Linda Spencer (Nathan), Rising Sun, MD, and Bill Shephard (Lisa), Tishomingo, OK.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 6, 2020
