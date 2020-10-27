James Herbert Juergens, Sr., age 90, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. Born in Elkton on August 4, 1930, he was the son of the late Alfred P. and Florence Boyer Juergens.Mr. Juergens had served in the Maryland National Guard. He had worked for Thiokol Corporation in the testing division, and then went to work as a driver for Anchor Motor Freight, Wilmington, DE. Mr. Juergens and his wife moved to Orlando, FL, where he worked as a safety supervisor for the Orlando Regional Medical Center, returning to Cecil County following retirement. He was an avid sports fan and fisherman.Survivors include his sons, James H. Juergens, Jr., and Larry A. Juergens, both of Elkton, MD; granddaughter, Jennifer L. Siefert, Holly Springs, GA; and brothers, Richard A. Juergens (Gail), and George P. Juergens (Betty), both of Elkton, MD.In addition to his parents, Mr. Juergens was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy L. Juergens; granddaughter, S. Michele Juergens; and brothers, Alfred P. Juergens, Jr., Frederick W. Juergens, and Joseph J. Juergens, Sr.Funeral service with interment in Sharp's Cemetery, Fair Hill, MD, will be private.