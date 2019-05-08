James L. Benner, 83, of Newark, DE, returned to his heavenly home in the arms of Jesus on May 5, 2019 after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God carried him through a long and happy life and ultimately gave him peace.

James worked for Chrysler for over 42 years and retired in 2001. In his younger years, he worked with his father at Benner Brothers Plumbing in Ohio. He was one of the founding members of Friendship Baptist Church as well as a deacon, Sunday school director, and teacher. James enjoyed music, playing his guitar, and he loved to sing. Also, in his spare time, he loved working on cars, fixing many things, and spending time with his family.

James was born to the late Jesse V. Benner and Marzella E. Benner, in Portsmouth, Ohio, on March 2, 1936. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Jesse Virgil Benner, Darryl Benner; and his nephew, John Combs.

James was blessed with a large and loving family and is survived by his loving wife, Rosetta (Coleman) Benner of 63 years; his three daughters: Carolyn Snyder and her husband Terry, of Middletown, DE; Susan Connell and her husband Robert, of Elkton, MD; Sheila Stecher and her husband Edward, of Bear, DE; his three sons: James Benner and his wife Kelly, of Auburndale, FL; Jesse Benner and his wife Sharon, of Newark, DE; and Joseph Benner, of Newark, DE. James was the proud grandfather of 16 beautiful grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters: Flo Polk, of St. Petersburg, FL; Bonnie Bertram, of Ohio; Diana Kritzwiser, of Ohio; Connie Martin, of Ohio; his brother, Bruce Benner and his wife Donna, of Ohio; as well as his many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

The viewing will be held on Thursday, May 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with services beginning at 7 p.m. at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 W. Park Place, Newark, DE 19711. The burial will take place at the Green Coleman Family Cemetery in Shelbiana, KY, on Tuesday, May 14.

Memorial donations may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 2200 Glasgow Ave., Newark, DE 19702. Published in The Cecil Whig on May 8, 2019