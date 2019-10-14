|
James "Jimbo" Patrick Sr., 59, of Cecil County, MD. And recently Fayetteville, NC. Was born on March 21, 1960 And departed this life on October 13, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Hospital. He was proceeded in death by his father, Harold Patrick; his brother, Lenny Patrick; and his sister Jeanie Bobbit. He is survived by his mother, Betty Patrick; his wife, Pam Patrick; his children, Jimbo and Kelly Patrick; grandson, Dillon Pritchett; and by his sister and brother, Nancy Lu Potter and Randy Patrick Sr. Also by a host of many other relatives and friends. He loved his family and sports, and will surely be missed! Services will be announced when available.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 16, 2019