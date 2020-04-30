|
|
James "Jim" Albert Pritchard recently of Rising Sun, MD, age 81, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born in Knoxville, TN on August 3, 1938 to the late William Samuel Pritchard and Gertrude Rhea (Stanford) Pritchard.
Jim was raised in Oak Ridge, TN. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and was a lifelong fan of his alma mater's football team, the Tennessee Volunteers. Jim proudly served his country in the US Army. Jim went on to have a 37 year career as an Electrical Engineer for NASA at Goddard Space Flight Center, helping to design the computer systems for the Apollo program as well as the space shuttle and space station programs. He was a lifelong member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). Jim's passions were computers as well as outdoor activities like biking, hiking and camping. As grandchildren arrived, spending time with them became Jim's greatest joy.
Jim is survived by three children, six grandchildren and other family: James Pritchard, Jr., his wife Noemi, and their son Nicolas; Jennifer Aro, her husband Scott, and their children Brandon and his wife Patricia, and Jordan; Gregg Pritchard, his wife April, and their children Noah, Lily and Ian; his brother Sam Pritchard and his wife, Kathy; and former spouse and mother of his children Jane Setman and her husband, Bill.
Services for Jim will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condo-lences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 1, 2020