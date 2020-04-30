Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Resources
More Obituaries for James Pritchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Pritchard


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Pritchard Obituary
James "Jim" Albert Pritchard recently of Rising Sun, MD, age 81, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born in Knoxville, TN on August 3, 1938 to the late William Samuel Pritchard and Gertrude Rhea (Stanford) Pritchard.

Jim was raised in Oak Ridge, TN. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and was a lifelong fan of his alma mater's football team, the Tennessee Volunteers. Jim proudly served his country in the US Army. Jim went on to have a 37 year career as an Electrical Engineer for NASA at Goddard Space Flight Center, helping to design the computer systems for the Apollo program as well as the space shuttle and space station programs. He was a lifelong member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). Jim's passions were computers as well as outdoor activities like biking, hiking and camping. As grandchildren arrived, spending time with them became Jim's greatest joy.

Jim is survived by three children, six grandchildren and other family: James Pritchard, Jr., his wife Noemi, and their son Nicolas; Jennifer Aro, her husband Scott, and their children Brandon and his wife Patricia, and Jordan; Gregg Pritchard, his wife April, and their children Noah, Lily and Ian; his brother Sam Pritchard and his wife, Kathy; and former spouse and mother of his children Jane Setman and her husband, Bill.

Services for Jim will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condo-lences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -