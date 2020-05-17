James Ray "Jamie" Jenkins Jr.
1997 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Ray "Jamie" Jenkins, Jr., 23 of North East, MD, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Born in Havre de Grace, MD, on January 24, 1997, he was the son of James Ray Jenkins, Sr. (Karen O' Connor) of Georgetown, DE and Kimberly (Cantler) Jenkins (Scott Patterson) of Perryville. MD.

He was a Carpenter, who enjoyed fishing, music and especially playing the guitar.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters: Tiffany Roe of Joppa, MD, and Emma Jo Patterson of Perryville, MD; two brothers: Andrew Sadler and Thomas Jenkins both of Perryville, MD; his fiancee: Savana Sislo of Rising Sun, MD; grandparents: Susan and Rex Burkins of North East, MD, Roy and Chris Cantler of Perryville, MD and grandmother: Dorothy Jenkins.

Jamie was preceded in death by his brother: Austin Evans Hall.

Friends may call Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, 11:00 am at the funeral home.

Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved