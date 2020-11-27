1/
James Robert Dearworth M.D. Sr.
1947 - 2020
James Robert Dearworth Sr. M.D. of Wilmington, DE, age 82 years, 10 months and 7 days, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. Dr. Dearworth was born on December 23, 1937 in Vandalia, IL to the late Frederick H. Dearworth and Maureen (Gum) Dearworth.

Dr. Dearworth was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati Medical School and served in the US Navy in the Public Health Services during the Vietnam War. He has served the Newark community for 50 plus years as a Family Practitioner. Dr. Dearworth selflessly served the young, the old, the poor, and anyone who needed help physically and spiritually. He provided hope, patience, and promise to the Church of Christ in Elkton, Maryland by serving as a founder and active Preacher. In addition, he passionately served as a leader in both states of Maryland and Delaware in the Sons of the American Revolution. Dr. Dearworth enjoyed fishing, art, and golf with a hole in one!

Dr. Dearworth is survived by his sons: James R. Dearworth Jr. and his wife, Marcia of Nazareth, PA, and John W. Dearworth of Wilmington, DE; brother, Richard Dearworth of Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren: Lily C. Dearworth, Holly M. Dearworth, and James L. Dearworth. In addition to his parents, Dr. Dearworth is preceded in death by his wife, Ann A. Dearworth; daughters: Marjorie Keeley and Kathleen Dearworth, and brother, Frederick Dearworth.

Services for Dr. Dearworth will be held privately and at the convenience of the family by R.T. Foard & Jones 122 W. Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Delaware SPCA" and sent in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard & Jones, Inc.
122 W. Main Street
Newark, DE 19711
302-731-4627
