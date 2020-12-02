James Robinson, Sr., age 69, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Born in Elkton on March 14, 1951, he was the son of the late Norman, Sr., and Lucille McCulley Tolliver Robinson.
Mr. Robinson was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, and served in the Maryland National Guard. He retired from the Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE, as an assembler. Mr. Robinson was a member of VFW Post #8175, Elkton, and enjoyed crabbing, working, and playing billiards.
Survivors include his wife, Marie-Claude Gabbert; children, James Robinson, Jr., Conowingo, MD, Terry L. Lichtenfels (Chris Greigg), Fair Hill, MD, Suzanne N. Robinson, Amite, LA, and Wilton H. Harris, Lancaster, PA; siblings, Debbie Cline (Donal), Gadsden, AL, June Cooper-Tate, Boaz, AL, Norman "Butch" Robinson, Jr., Rising Sun, MD, and Rodney Robinson, Sr., Elkton, MD; 3 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Robinson was preceded in death by his brothers, Sgt. George "Dickie" Robinson and Robert Tolliver.
Funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, December 7, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Interment with military honors will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.hickshomeforfunerals.com