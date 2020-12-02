1/
James Robinson Sr.
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Robinson, Sr., age 69, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Born in Elkton on March 14, 1951, he was the son of the late Norman, Sr., and Lucille McCulley Tolliver Robinson.

Mr. Robinson was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, and served in the Maryland National Guard. He retired from the Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE, as an assembler. Mr. Robinson was a member of VFW Post #8175, Elkton, and enjoyed crabbing, working, and playing billiards.

Survivors include his wife, Marie-Claude Gabbert; children, James Robinson, Jr., Conowingo, MD, Terry L. Lichtenfels (Chris Greigg), Fair Hill, MD, Suzanne N. Robinson, Amite, LA, and Wilton H. Harris, Lancaster, PA; siblings, Debbie Cline (Donal), Gadsden, AL, June Cooper-Tate, Boaz, AL, Norman "Butch" Robinson, Jr., Rising Sun, MD, and Rodney Robinson, Sr., Elkton, MD; 3 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Robinson was preceded in death by his brothers, Sgt. George "Dickie" Robinson and Robert Tolliver.

Funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, December 7, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Interment with military honors will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

hickshomeforfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hicks Funeral Home Hicks Funeral Home - Elkton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved