James Ellis Schorah, age 80, of Rising Sun, MD passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born on October 22, 1939 in Wilmington, DE to the late Joseph H. Schorah and Emma R. (Fitzsimmons) Schorah.
James graduated from H.F. Brown Vocational High School in 1959 where he later became a tv repairman for Sears. He later worked for Millwright Union # 1545 for many years where he retired. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Delaware. James was very adventurous and enjoyed flying airplanes, paragliding, and loved riding his motorcycle and four wheelers. He was very talented and was able to fix just about anything. He was quite the handyman. James adored his grandchildren and cherished every moment that he got to spend with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
James is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Anna Schorah; two sons: Marty Imperial and his wife, Marcia; and Michael Imperial and his wife, Bonnie; daughter, Marlene Cicione and her husband, Stephen; and five grandchildren: Ryan, Nathan, Logan, Sean, and Taylor Imperial. In addition to his parents James is preceded in death by two brothers: Joseph Jr., and Daniel; and two sisters: Nancy and Doris.
A celebration of James life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at R.T. Foard and Jones, 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE 19720. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com
