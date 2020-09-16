1/1
James Schorah
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Ellis Schorah, age 80, of Rising Sun, MD passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born on October 22, 1939 in Wilmington, DE to the late Joseph H. Schorah and Emma R. (Fitzsimmons) Schorah.

James graduated from H.F. Brown Vocational High School in 1959 where he later became a tv repairman for Sears. He later worked for Millwright Union # 1545 for many years where he retired. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Delaware. James was very adventurous and enjoyed flying airplanes, paragliding, and loved riding his motorcycle and four wheelers. He was very talented and was able to fix just about anything. He was quite the handyman. James adored his grandchildren and cherished every moment that he got to spend with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

James is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Anna Schorah; two sons: Marty Imperial and his wife, Marcia; and Michael Imperial and his wife, Bonnie; daughter, Marlene Cicione and her husband, Stephen; and five grandchildren: Ryan, Nathan, Logan, Sean, and Taylor Imperial. In addition to his parents James is preceded in death by two brothers: Joseph Jr., and Daniel; and two sisters: Nancy and Doris.

A celebration of James life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at R.T. Foard and Jones, 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE 19720. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Service
Gracelawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard & Jones, Inc.
122 W. Main Street
Newark, DE 19711
302-731-4627
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.T. Foard & Jones, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved