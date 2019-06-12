James Spiro, Jr., 58, who resided in Silver Spring, MD passed away on May 23, 2019 due to cancer. Jimmy was born on Feb. 17, 1961 in Havre de Grace, MD to the late James Earl, Sr. and Mary Catherine (Wright) Spiro of Colora, MD.

He attended West Nottingham Academy '80 where his father was the football and basketball coach, and his mother was the school librarian and coach. Jimmy played both football and basketball for WNA. He studied at Washington and Lee University and graduated from the Univ. of MD, College Park in 1986. Jim was a student manager of the UMD men's basketball team under Coach Charles "Lefty" Driesell. He began a concierge service in 2005, Platinum Lifestyle Management and lived most of his life in the DC area.

Those mourning Jimmy's passing are his siblings: Leslye of Silver Spring, MD and Bill of Havre de Grace, MD; his many cousins, and dearest friends: Dave Dickerson, Neil Irvin, Greg Nared, Tony Massenburg, Will Riddle, Fred Whitfield, and Coach Driesell. A special thanks goes to Kelly and Edward Woods for their support in his last weeks.

He will be buried beside his parents at Centre Presbyterian Church, 83 New Park Rd ,New Park, PA, on Saturday, June 15 at 10:30 a.m. with light refreshments provided after. https://centrechurchpa.org/contact/

A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, June 23, at 1:30 p.m. (doors 1 p.m.) at the University of Maryland's Memorial Chapel, 7744 Regents Drive, College Park, MD. https://weddings.umd.edu/plan_your_event/directions_parking

Details and fuller obit is available at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com and on Jim's Facebook page. Published in The Cecil Whig on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary