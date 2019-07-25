|
James Tibbitt Poore, IV
September 3, 1992 - July 24, 2019
My beautiful son Jamie, succumbed to the chronic disease plaguing our county.
My son Jamie enjoyed motorcycles, cars, trucks, good jokes and pretty girls. Most of all he loved to talk and getting to know people. You are going to be missed every hour of every day of my life Buddy, Love, Dad.
Jamie is survived by his 4 children: Peyton, "Jamie Girl", Logan and Austin; his dad: James; mother: Janice Justison; his #1 granny: Bertha Justison; his late grandfather: "Duke" Justison passed years ago but was always in his heart; his pop-pop: James "Tippy"; and all the aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews. He loved his sister: Lexy and his brother: David.
He will always be loved and in our thoughts and hearts. Thank you God for Jamie and the precious time we were blessed to have him in our lives.
Funeral services will be private.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on July 26, 2019