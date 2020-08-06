1/1
James W. Corcoran Jr.
1944 - 2020
James William Corcoran, Jr., age 76, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Born in Chester, PA, on June 9, 1944, he was the son of the late James W. and Marguerite Smith Corcoran.

Mr. Corcoran served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 20 years. He retired from the Cecil County Sheriff's Office after 25 years of service as a correctional officer and was a firearms instructor. Mr. Corcoran enjoyed photography, restoring old photographs, working on computers, and going to the shooting range.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Carol Bell Corcoran; children, Yvette Edwards, Sandra Moore (Chuck), both of Elkton, MD, Suzette Grist (Kurt), Charlotte, NC, Kevin Corcoran (Jennifer), Perryville, MD, and Eric Pitcher (Karen), Jersey City, NJ; siblings, John "Jack" Corcoran, Ronald Corcoran (Rita), Ann Marie Pitts (Bill), Robert "Bob" Corcoran (Eileen), and Barbara Ciccanti (Tony); 12 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.

hickshomeforfunerals.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
