James W. Hewitt, "Jim", 63 of Earleville, MD passed away on November 16, 2020 in Christiana Care-Union Hospital.



Jim was born on April 3, 1957, son of the late William J. and Emma Marie Meekins Hewitt.



He was raised in Elk Mills, MD where he was a 1975 graduate of Elkton High School. Jim's career in lumber sales for residential and commercial builders spanned over 30 years, working for the Lumber Yard in Newark, DE, Shore Lumber in Centreville, MD, Mackies Home Center, Cecilton, MD and retired from Chestertown Lumber in Chestertown, MD. He loved fishing, antique cars, movies and cooking.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Jim is survived by his children, Chris Hewitt (Amber) of Dover, DE and Ann Jones (David) of Elkton, MD, 3 sisters, Louise Grubb, Frances Meekins and Ruth Ann Perkins all of Elkton, MD and 6 grandchildren, Molly, Benjamin, Jaxen, Xander, Dylan and Skylar.



A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 21 from 9 to 11 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 11 am.



Burial will be held privately.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store