James W. Wright, 74 of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the Seasons Hospice Unit, North West Hospital, Baltimore, MD.



Born in Wythefield, VA, on December 3, 1944, he was the son of the late Floyd Eldridge and Iva Myrtle (Sexton) Wright.



James was a part of the Bayside Community Network. He liked pets of all kinds.



He is survived by three sisters: Shirley Asbury, Ethel Mash both of Elkton, MD and Iva Ruby Simmons of Baltimore, MD; three brothers: Fred Wright of Elkton, MD, Lonnie Wright of NC and Alan D. Wright of Elkton, MD; and all of his extended family and many friends at Bayside.



In addition to his parents, he was also preceded by a brother: Ralph Lee Wright.



Funeral service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.



Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.



For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com Published in The Cecil Whig on July 26, 2019