James Welch
1930 - 2020
James "Jim" Melvin Welch of Port Deposit, MD, age 90, went to join his beloved wife Marjorie Eva Welch in the Lord's presence on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was born in Lula, OK on May 16, 1930 to the late James Grisham Welch and Lillian L. (Melton) Welch.

James is survived by his two sons: Michael L. Welch (wife Pamela) and Norman D. Welch (wife Marilyn); five grandchildren: Renee Rinck (husband Brian), James Welch, Linda Gehman (husband Matthew), Peter Welch and Karen Glerum (husband Steve); two step great-grandchildren: Brilyn and William; three great-grandchildren: Eliana, Katelyn and Clara; one great-grandson on the way; sister-in-law Mary Welch; brother-in-law David Gordon (wife Mona); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. James was the last of seven brothers and sisters.

James enjoyed his relationship with the Lord and was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of North East. He was a talented DIYer having completed numerous home improvement and repair projects. James understood how things worked and could fix anything including cars, TVs and computers. These talents served him well as an auto mechanic, mechanical instructor in the Air Force and in various phases of mechanical education at Aberdeen Proving Grounds. James included his boys in his projects, and was always ready to help with their projects, teaching them how to do many things. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed playing solitaire. In his retirement, James and Marjorie traveled throughout the USA in their motor home. When home, they loved to visit with other seniors at McDonalds several times a week. James found his greatest joy in spending time with his family.

A celebration of James' life will be held at 1:00 pm on October 6, 2020 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 12:15 pm. Interment will follow at West Nottingham Cemetery in Colora, MD. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.





Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
12:15 - 01:00 PM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
OCT
6
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
OCT
6
Inurnment
West Nottingham Cemetery
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
