James William Cleary Sr.
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James William Cleary, Sr., 67 of North East, MD, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.

Born in North East, MD, on June 5, 1953, he was the son of the late Paul and Mattie Cleary.

He loved fishing, watching wrestling and westerns, and listening to Bluegrass Music. Most of all he enjoyed his family and loved the time he spent with them.

Survivors include his daughter: Tina Marie Cleary, and son: James William Cleary, Jr., both of North East, MD; 3 siblings: Janie May, JB Cleary and Roy J. Cleary, all of North East; and his 15 grandchildren: Jacob Cline, Timothy Trent, Gianna McKenith, Shauna Wright, Jasmine Cleary, Jaimie Cleary, James (JC) Cleary, Justin Lawton, Connor Lawton, Suzanna Mortan, Samantha Coggins, Jasper Site, Caitlyn Brown, Maliah Brown and KJ Brown.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 3 siblings: Pauline Werner, Ervin Cleary, John F. Cleary; and his grandson: James Robert Cleary.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where funeral services will be held on Thursday morning at 11:00 am.

Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved