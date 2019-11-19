Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ratledge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James William "Doc" Ratledge


1948 - 2019
Send Flowers
James William "Doc" Ratledge Obituary
James "Doc" William Ratledge, 71 years, of Conowingo, MD, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Upper Chesapeake Hospital of Bel Air, MD. Born May 26, 1948 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late John and Evangeline Hess Ratledge.

Doc was formerly employed as a crane operator by the International Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 542 of Ft. Washington, PA.



Doc is survived by his sons, Shannon Ratledge and his wife, Karen, and Jesse Ratledge; grandchildren, Brooke and Jacob; brother, Jack Ratledge and his wife, Pam, of Conowingo, MD; sisters, Jean Roberson, Joann Dalton, Jeanette Ratledge (Ray), of Sarasota, FL, and Judy Sparling and husband, Scott, of Fort Meyers, FL; also several nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, Doc was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Ratledge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Fund of the in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Monday, December 2, 2019, 2 PM, at the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, December 2, 2019, 1 PM until 2 PM, at the church prior to the memorial service. Pastor Dr. Harold Phillips of Pleasant View Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will be private.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -