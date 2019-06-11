Home

Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
View Map
James William Wood Obituary
James William Wood, 65, of Newark, DE passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE on January 9, 1954, he was the son of the late James F. Wood, Jr. and Mildred "Middy" Dunsmore Wood.
Mr. Wood was the owner of Service Trucking Inc., formerly Wood Milk Service. He was a member of Antique Truck Club of America and American Truck Historical Society. He enjoyed his yellow Labrador Retrievers.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Donna Jean Calhoun Wood; sister, Joan W. Cole (Allen), Newark, DE; daughter-in-law, Marva Hammond, Newark, DE; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wood was preceded in death by his children, Kimberly A. Bryant and James W. Wood II.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD with visitation at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington DE 19804.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on June 12, 2019
