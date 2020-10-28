1/1
James "Jim" Wilson
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Joseph Wilson, age 78, of Elkton, MD passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born on May 19, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Charles E. Wilson, Sr. and Anna (McClain) Wilson.

A Vietnam veteran, Jim proudly serve his country in the United States Army from Feb. 1964 - Jan. 1966. He was a devout Philadelphia sports fan and loved watching the Flyers and the Eagles play. Jim really enjoyed spending time at the beach, especially the Jersey Shore, and traveling to New Orleans and the Gulf beaches in Florida. A man who loved a home cooked meal, he particularly enjoyed seafood and steaks off the grill.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife, together for 32 years, Debbie (Meadows) Wilson; two daughters: Jennifer (Donald) Ferro and their children Nathan, Mya and Joey, and Joanna (Sean) Seigman and their son Jackson; two sons: James (Angie) McConnell, Sr. and their children Briana, James Jr., Abigail and Haley, and Michael (Alexis) McConnell, Sr. and their children Annalise and Michael Jr.; brother, Harry Wilson and sister, Susan Kravitz. He will also be dearly missed by his collie, Heidi and border collie, Bently.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Joanne Wilson and brother, Charles Wilson, Jr.

Services for Jim will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
259 East Main Street
Elkton, MD 21921
410-398-3388
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved