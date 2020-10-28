James "Jim" Joseph Wilson, age 78, of Elkton, MD passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born on May 19, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Charles E. Wilson, Sr. and Anna (McClain) Wilson.
A Vietnam veteran, Jim proudly serve his country in the United States Army from Feb. 1964 - Jan. 1966. He was a devout Philadelphia sports fan and loved watching the Flyers and the Eagles play. Jim really enjoyed spending time at the beach, especially the Jersey Shore, and traveling to New Orleans and the Gulf beaches in Florida. A man who loved a home cooked meal, he particularly enjoyed seafood and steaks off the grill.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife, together for 32 years, Debbie (Meadows) Wilson; two daughters: Jennifer (Donald) Ferro and their children Nathan, Mya and Joey, and Joanna (Sean) Seigman and their son Jackson; two sons: James (Angie) McConnell, Sr. and their children Briana, James Jr., Abigail and Haley, and Michael (Alexis) McConnell, Sr. and their children Annalise and Michael Jr.; brother, Harry Wilson and sister, Susan Kravitz. He will also be dearly missed by his collie, Heidi and border collie, Bently.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Joanne Wilson and brother, Charles Wilson, Jr.
Services for Jim will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com
