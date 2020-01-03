|
|
Jamison Ray Russell, "Jamie", age 34, of New Castle, DE passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was born on November 28, 1985 in Havre De Grace, MD to Ellen L. (Feazelle) Russell and the late James E. Russell, Jr.
Jamie attended Elkton High School. He loved tattoos and found them to be a unique form of art. He enjoyed watching football, especially the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens and he watched NASCAR. Jimmy Johnson was his favorite driver. Jamie was a very talented drawer and his work was loved by everyone. He had a great love for animals, especially Pitbulls. He was a good-hearted person who was friendly and loved by everyone.
Jamie is survived by his son, Jamison Russell ll of Elkton, MD; daughter, Rayonna Russell of Elkton, MD; mother, Ellen Russell of New Castle, DE; beloved mother of his children, Shellie Owens; girlfriend, Kerstin Wadkins; best friend, Chloe Lovins; brothers: James Russell lll and John Russell both of New Castle, DE; sisters: Melissa Pettersen and her husband, David of Tacoma, WA and Miranda Freas and her husband, Jamie of New Castle, DE; nephew, John Williamson of New Castle, DE; and many close friends.
Jamie is preceded in death by his father, James E. Russell, Jr.; maternal grandmother, Charlotte Feazelle; maternal grandfather, John Feazelle and paternal grandfather, James Russell, Sr.
A service to honor Jamie's life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 7:00 PM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 6:00 PM. Burial will be private. Please feel free to dress comfortably, no dress code. To send online condolences, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 8, 2020