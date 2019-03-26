Jane Amelia Felix, age 86, of North East, MD, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019. Born in Elkton, MD, on October 20, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Leona Crothers Reeder.

Mrs. Felix retired from Avon Products, Newark, DE. She loved spending time with her family and friends, crocheting blankets for family and for those in need, solving word search puzzles, cooking, decorating, soap operas, Bubba, and going for random scenery drives. Mrs. Felix was a dedicated supporter of , the Red Cross, and countless other organizations.

Survivors include her sons, Delmont D. Felix, Jr. (Cathy), North East, MD, and Raymond Brian Felix, Florida; grandchildren, Christopher (Lauren), Jessica (David), Justin (Summer), Kaitlyn (Trey), Raymond, Ryan, Jamie, Geneva and Jillian; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Carson and Dominic; brother, Arthur Reeder (Shirley); and sister-in-law, Sandy Reeder.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made payable to , and sent in care of the funeral home at the above address.

