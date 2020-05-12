Jane Ann Ewing McCummings
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Ann Ewing McCummings, age 63, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE, on December 15, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Albert L. and Mary Jane Scarborough Ewing.

Mrs. McCummings was a Registered Nurse and a member of St. John's United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family and going on vacations with them to Chincoteague, VA. She enjoyed flower gardening. If anyone ever needed anything, she was always there with a helping hand.

Survivors include her daughter, Autumn J. McCummings, Elkton, MD; siblings, Albert J. Ewing (Terri) and William C. Ewing (Tyler), all of Elkton, MD; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and her faithful canine companion, Toby.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCummings was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Ewing Cornwell.

Funeral service with interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, or Moore's Chapel, or American Lung Association, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved