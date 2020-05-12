Jane Ann Ewing McCummings, age 63, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE, on December 15, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Albert L. and Mary Jane Scarborough Ewing.
Mrs. McCummings was a Registered Nurse and a member of St. John's United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family and going on vacations with them to Chincoteague, VA. She enjoyed flower gardening. If anyone ever needed anything, she was always there with a helping hand.
Survivors include her daughter, Autumn J. McCummings, Elkton, MD; siblings, Albert J. Ewing (Terri) and William C. Ewing (Tyler), all of Elkton, MD; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and her faithful canine companion, Toby.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCummings was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Ewing Cornwell.
Funeral service with interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, or Moore's Chapel, or American Lung Association, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 12, 2020.